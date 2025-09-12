Left Menu

Binoy Viswam Unanimously Re-elected as CPI Kerala State Secretary

Binoy Viswam has been unanimously re-elected as the Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) following a successful state conference in Alappuzha. Held since December 2023, Viswam's leadership was reaffirmed, highlighting party unity. The conference's success sets the stage for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Binoy Viswam, a senior leader in the Communist Party of India (CPI), has been unanimously re-elected as the Kerala state secretary. The decision was made at the state's party conference in Alappuzha, which wrapped up on Friday.

Viswam, who has been serving in this role since December 2023, accepted his renewed mandate, describing the conference as a demonstration of party unity and strategic preparation for future challenges. He emphasized the conference's success as a sign of confidence in party leadership and direction.

With CPI General Secretary D Raja attending, the event also saw the election of delegates to the national-level CPI Party Congress in Chandigarh, scheduled for late September. This re-election strengthens Viswam's influence within not only the state but also the national party landscape.

