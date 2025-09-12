Political Turmoil: Maratha Quota, OBC Resentment, and a Tragic Protest

A senior Congress figure has called the Maharashtra government to account following the tragic suicide of a man in Latur. He linked the incident to growing dissatisfaction within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community amid controversy surrounding the newly issued Maratha quota Government Resolution (GR).

This poignant incident involved Bharat Karad, 35, who reportedly leaped into the Manjara river in protest against the perceived threat to OBC reservation rights posed by the GR. In his suicide note, Karad expressed his objection to the government's decision.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar has issued a statement demanding an immediate withdrawal of the GR, voicing fears that the simmering discontent among the youth might result in violence. He emphasized that Karad's 'sacrifice' must galvanize efforts to stop further grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)