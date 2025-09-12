Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Visit to Manipur as 'Politically Motivated'

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has criticized PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Manipur, claiming it was a belated and politically driven move. APCC president Bosiram Siram argued that the visit, following years of turmoil, was too late to genuinely address the region's needs and instead served political interests.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress unit has openly criticized what they view as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delayed response to the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. During his visit on September 13, Modi's actions were labeled as politically motivated, coming over two years after the ethnic clashes in May 2023 according to APCC president Bosiram Siram.

Siram expressed discontent, pointing out that the Prime Minister's silence during the peak of the crisis, when citizens were struggling in relief camps and calling for justice, speaks volumes about his priorities. The visit, coinciding with President's Rule in Manipur, was seen by Siram as lacking genuine compassion and serving primarily political narratives.

He underscored the Congress's stance that democracy in Manipur needs to be restored with an elected government reflective of communal confidence. Siram emphasized that healing and peace in Manipur are unattainable under the current administrative structure, urging returning governance to the people's choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

