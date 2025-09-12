Left Menu

Narendra Modi Advocates Peace and Development in Manipur Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first presence in the state since ethnic conflict erupted two years ago. He plans to interact with internally displaced individuals, unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, and participate in public gatherings in Churachandpur and Imphal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:44 IST
Narendra Modi Advocates Peace and Development in Manipur Visit
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the conflict-stricken state of Manipur on September 13, announced Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel. During his visit, Modi will engage with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, and unveil development initiatives worth Rs 8,500 crore, marking his first visit since ethnic violence surfaced two years ago.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will inaugurate projects in Churachandpur and Imphal, aligning with his commitment to Manipur's inclusive growth. Projects to be launched include infrastructure developments worth Rs 7,300 crore and various undertakings in Imphal totaling Rs 1,200 crore. Modi aims to foster peace and progress in the region.

The visit includes plans to address public rallies, lay foundation stones for significant projects, and bolster Manipur's role in India's Act East Policy. The Chief Secretary expressed optimism that the visit will promote unity and reconciliation among communities. Citizens are encouraged to partake in the event as a step towards normalization and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

 Global
2
Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture

Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture

 India
3
AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

 India
4
Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025