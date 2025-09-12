Narendra Modi Advocates Peace and Development in Manipur Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the conflict-stricken state of Manipur on September 13, announced Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel. During his visit, Modi will engage with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, and unveil development initiatives worth Rs 8,500 crore, marking his first visit since ethnic violence surfaced two years ago.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will inaugurate projects in Churachandpur and Imphal, aligning with his commitment to Manipur's inclusive growth. Projects to be launched include infrastructure developments worth Rs 7,300 crore and various undertakings in Imphal totaling Rs 1,200 crore. Modi aims to foster peace and progress in the region.

The visit includes plans to address public rallies, lay foundation stones for significant projects, and bolster Manipur's role in India's Act East Policy. The Chief Secretary expressed optimism that the visit will promote unity and reconciliation among communities. Citizens are encouraged to partake in the event as a step towards normalization and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)