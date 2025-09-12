Left Menu

Karnataka Launches Caste Survey to Address Social Disparities

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has announced a comprehensive caste survey conducted by the Madhusudan Naik-led BC Commission, covering 7 crore individuals, aiming to analyze the socio-educational status of the population. The survey intends to influence policy-making, reflecting a decade-long gap since the last similar effort.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled a major caste survey endeavor designed to evaluate the socio-educational conditions of the state's populace. Spearheaded by Madhusudan Naik, Chair of the Backward Classes Commission, this initiative targets approximately 7 crore residents and seeks to gather crucial data for policy formulation.

The survey, initiated by the Madhusudan Commission, is slated for completion between September 22 and October 7, 2025. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of this assessment, describing it as a pivotal step towards understanding the population's socio-educational landscape, with a focus on bridging disparities.

This strategic move follows a previous socio-educational survey conducted during Siddaramaiah's prior term, a decade ago, which saw its findings neglected due to political shifts. Furthermore, the recent Justice Das Commission report recommended internal reservations for Scheduled Castes, underlining the ongoing efforts to ensure equitable representation within the state's social framework.

