Central Command's Strategic Talks in Damascus

The head of the US Central Command, Adm Brad Cooper, met with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus to discuss the ongoing threat of ISIS and efforts to integrate Syrian armed groups into the government military. The talks aim to ensure stability in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

The head of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, held significant talks with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus, officials disclosed on Friday.

Accompanied by US Ambassador and Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, Admiral Cooper met al-Sharaa at the presidential palace. Discussions centered on the persistent threat from the Islamic State group and strategic efforts to integrate Syrian armed forces into the government's military structure, according to Central Command statements.

Central Command emphasized that eliminating ISIS in Syria is crucial to minimizing the risk of attacks on US soil while advancing former President Trump's vision of a stable and prosperous Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

