Central Command's Strategic Talks in Damascus

The head of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, held significant talks with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus, officials disclosed on Friday.

Accompanied by US Ambassador and Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, Admiral Cooper met al-Sharaa at the presidential palace. Discussions centered on the persistent threat from the Islamic State group and strategic efforts to integrate Syrian armed forces into the government's military structure, according to Central Command statements.

Central Command emphasized that eliminating ISIS in Syria is crucial to minimizing the risk of attacks on US soil while advancing former President Trump's vision of a stable and prosperous Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)