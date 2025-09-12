Left Menu

Captured: Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Targeted Assassination Arrested

A suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk has been captured. President Trump announced this significant development, crediting a minister's involvement in the apprehension. The suspect, a 22-year-old from Utah named Tyler Robinson, was captured following Kirk's shooting during a college debate event, sparking concerns about political violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orem | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:00 IST
Captured: Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Targeted Assassination Arrested
  • Country:
  • United States

The suspect linked to the assassination of Charlie Kirk has been captured, as announced by President Donald Trump. This arrest marks a pivotal point in the investigation into a politically charged killing.

In an interview on Fox News Channel, Trump confirmed the suspect's capture, attributing it to assistance from a minister cooperating with law enforcement. The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, is a 22-year-old from Utah, arrested after the high-profile shooting.

The attack unfolded at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot and killed during a debate. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about political violence in the U.S., drawing widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

 India
2
Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

 India
3
EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Industry Pressure

EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Ind...

 Global
4
UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woman

UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woma...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025