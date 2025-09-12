Captured: Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Targeted Assassination Arrested
A suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk has been captured. President Trump announced this significant development, crediting a minister's involvement in the apprehension. The suspect, a 22-year-old from Utah named Tyler Robinson, was captured following Kirk's shooting during a college debate event, sparking concerns about political violence.
The suspect linked to the assassination of Charlie Kirk has been captured, as announced by President Donald Trump. This arrest marks a pivotal point in the investigation into a politically charged killing.
In an interview on Fox News Channel, Trump confirmed the suspect's capture, attributing it to assistance from a minister cooperating with law enforcement. The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, is a 22-year-old from Utah, arrested after the high-profile shooting.
The attack unfolded at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot and killed during a debate. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about political violence in the U.S., drawing widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum.
