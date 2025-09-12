Left Menu

Vijay's Campaign Rally Faces Unprecedented Restrictions Amid DMK Critique

Actor-politician Vijay criticized the DMK government for placing unprecedented conditions on his Tamil Nadu tour, which is a precursor to the 2026 Assembly election. Vijay, aiming to foster a 'democracy with conscience,' urged party discipline despite restrictions, signaling a shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and politician Vijay has voiced his criticism against the ruling DMK government for imposing numerous conditions on his state-wide tour in Tamil Nadu, which is set to commence on September 13 from Tiruchirappalli. As he prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections, Vijay claims that there has been a significant loss of public confidence in the current DMK leadership, which he describes as an 'empty publicity model.'

Branding his movement as 'Manasatchi Ulla Makkalatchi' or 'a democracy with conscience,' Vijay is optimistic about his campaign's success, attributing it to public support and divine favor. Drawing inspiration from influential figures such as Periyar EV Ramasamy and Dr. BR Ambedkar, Vijay's new party logo, featuring himself with the slogan 'Your Vijay, I am coming; history of victory returns,' symbolizes his commitment to connecting with the people.

Despite police restrictions on his campaign, limiting vehicles and banning processions, Vijay stresses the need for military discipline among party workers and cooperation with law enforcement. Responding to allegations of hindrance, state Minister K N Nehru clarified that the chosen rally venue's inconvenience to the public necessitated these restrictions, which the TVK led by Vijay has accepted.

