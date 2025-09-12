Stoltenberg's Dual Battle in Norway: Labour Dreams vs. Wealth Fund Woes

Jens Stoltenberg, once the face of NATO, is now at the forefront of Norway's political landscape, spearheading Labour Party's re-election drive while addressing an investment dilemma within the nation's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

His return to Norwegian politics as finance minister has buoyed Labour's prospects for the forthcoming election, despite challenges posed by a coalition change and invested interests in Israeli companies amid the Gaza conflict.

As Stoltenberg navigates these dual responsibilities, his strategic decisions could sway voter sentiment in a closely contested electoral race, highlighting the delicate interplay between domestic policy and international controversies.