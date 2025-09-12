Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Monsoon Aftermath Amid Inadequate Aid

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of relentless monsoon rains and subsequent floods, which have severely disrupted infrastructure across the state. According to the state's Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, the losses incurred thus far amount to an overwhelming ₹4,500 crore. Meanwhile, the central government's relief package, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands at ₹1,500 crore, a figure Negi deemed grossly inadequate.

In a conversation with ANI, Minister Negi detailed the extent of the disruption, noting that 583 link roads and three national highways are still blocked. Additionally, nearly 806 electricity distribution transformers and 364 water supply schemes are non-operational due to the monsoon's devastating effects. With 215 fatalities attributed to rain-induced incidents and a further 165 deaths in road accidents, the death toll now approaches 380.

While small vehicles can traverse some repaired roads, the movement of heavy vehicles remains restricted in many zones. Negi emphasized the high costs of rebuilding infrastructure in mountainous regions, stating that it is significantly more expensive than equivalent efforts in the plains. Conditions remain unstable, with ongoing rains prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a yellow weather alert. The minister urged a reconsideration of disaster relief provisions, highlighting the distinct challenges faced by hilly states like Himachal Pradesh.

