Left Menu

Vijay's Tour Sparks Controversy: TVK vs DMK Political Drama

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-politician Vijay criticizes the DMK government for imposing strict conditions on his statewide tour, which is aimed at garnering support for the 2026 Assembly elections. Despite challenges, Vijay remains optimistic, drawing inspiration from Dravidian icons and promising a 'democracy with conscience.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:50 IST
Vijay's Tour Sparks Controversy: TVK vs DMK Political Drama
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay took a stand against the ruling DMK government by criticizing the stringent conditions imposed on his statewide tour. This campaign marks the actor-politician's initial step towards the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay alleged that the ruling party's 'empty publicity model' has eroded public trust, asserting the need for a government that values transparency and accountability. Drawing inspiration from Dravidian stalwarts like Periyar EV Ramasamy and Dr. BR Ambedkar, Vijay expressed optimism for a successful campaign with grassroots support.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader emphasizes his commitment to 'Manasatchi Ulla Makkalatchi' (a democracy with conscience) and stresses the significance of connecting with the masses through his tours. Despite police restrictions, Vijay's movement gains momentum, sparking discussions about its potential impact on the state's political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar

Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar

 India
2
Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty

Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

 India
4
Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025