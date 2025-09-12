Vijay's Tour Sparks Controversy: TVK vs DMK Political Drama

In a bold political move, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay took a stand against the ruling DMK government by criticizing the stringent conditions imposed on his statewide tour. This campaign marks the actor-politician's initial step towards the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay alleged that the ruling party's 'empty publicity model' has eroded public trust, asserting the need for a government that values transparency and accountability. Drawing inspiration from Dravidian stalwarts like Periyar EV Ramasamy and Dr. BR Ambedkar, Vijay expressed optimism for a successful campaign with grassroots support.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader emphasizes his commitment to 'Manasatchi Ulla Makkalatchi' (a democracy with conscience) and stresses the significance of connecting with the masses through his tours. Despite police restrictions, Vijay's movement gains momentum, sparking discussions about its potential impact on the state's political landscape.