Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Mission: Roads, Climate, and Community

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has undertaken a comprehensive visit to her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, addressing key issues ranging from transportation to environmental concerns. On Friday, she extended her congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan on his appointment as the Vice President of India.

During her visit, she evaluated the progress of critical road projects and identified hurdles such as ecological clearances, emphasizing the importance of balancing infrastructure development with environmental protection. Priyanka highlighted the urgent need for the Meppadi tunnel road to alleviate transportation challenges faced by locals.

Priyanka also engaged with scientists at the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, discussing climate change impacts and strategies to prevent wildlife intrusion into human areas. Her itinerary included a meeting with landslide victims and addressing nutritional concerns of the tribal community, demonstrating her commitment to constituency welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)