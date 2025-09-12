Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Mission: Roads, Climate, and Community

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited her Wayanad constituency, addressing infrastructural, environmental, and community issues. She inspected road projects, discussed ecological concerns, and engaged with local scientists. Solutions for transport challenges and climate change impacts were deliberated, alongside interacting with landslide victims and tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:58 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Mission: Roads, Climate, and Community
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has undertaken a comprehensive visit to her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, addressing key issues ranging from transportation to environmental concerns. On Friday, she extended her congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan on his appointment as the Vice President of India.

During her visit, she evaluated the progress of critical road projects and identified hurdles such as ecological clearances, emphasizing the importance of balancing infrastructure development with environmental protection. Priyanka highlighted the urgent need for the Meppadi tunnel road to alleviate transportation challenges faced by locals.

Priyanka also engaged with scientists at the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, discussing climate change impacts and strategies to prevent wildlife intrusion into human areas. Her itinerary included a meeting with landslide victims and addressing nutritional concerns of the tribal community, demonstrating her commitment to constituency welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar

Woman Village Head Arrested with Arms Cache in Bihar

 India
2
Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty

Eviction Turmoil in al-Somaria: A Legacy of the Assad Dynasty

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

Political Tensions Rise as YSRCP Condemns Attack in Krishna District

 India
4
Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025