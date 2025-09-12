Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Mission: Roads, Climate, and Community
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited her Wayanad constituency, addressing infrastructural, environmental, and community issues. She inspected road projects, discussed ecological concerns, and engaged with local scientists. Solutions for transport challenges and climate change impacts were deliberated, alongside interacting with landslide victims and tribal communities.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has undertaken a comprehensive visit to her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, addressing key issues ranging from transportation to environmental concerns. On Friday, she extended her congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan on his appointment as the Vice President of India.
During her visit, she evaluated the progress of critical road projects and identified hurdles such as ecological clearances, emphasizing the importance of balancing infrastructure development with environmental protection. Priyanka highlighted the urgent need for the Meppadi tunnel road to alleviate transportation challenges faced by locals.
Priyanka also engaged with scientists at the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, discussing climate change impacts and strategies to prevent wildlife intrusion into human areas. Her itinerary included a meeting with landslide victims and addressing nutritional concerns of the tribal community, demonstrating her commitment to constituency welfare.
