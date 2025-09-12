Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan now jailed, has leveled serious allegations against Army chief Asim Munir, accusing him of targeting family members, particularly women. Khan has denounced what he terms the 'Dacoits and Duffers Alliance' led by Munir, pointing to a moral collapse in governance.

Khan, currently serving a sentence on multiple charges, claims that the accusations against his family members—who he insists are non-political—demonstrate the egregious actions and cowardice of the ruling regime. He cites the campaign against his sister, Aleema Khan, as evidence of the oppressive tactics in play.

Khan speaks passionately about his wife, Bushra Begum's, deteriorating health in confinement, noting that her imprisonment, despite a lack of political involvement, is indicative of the regime's moral and religious downfall. Drawing parallels with the past, he warns of Munir's ego driving the country to a dark era reminiscent of Gen Yahya Khan's reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)