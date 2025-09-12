Left Menu

Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan accused Army chief Asim Munir of targeting his family, particularly the women, alleging moral decay under Munir’s rule. Khan claims the regime, dubbed the 'Dacoits and Duffers Alliance,’ is targeting non-political family members, illustrating fear and cowardice within the establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:49 IST
Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan now jailed, has leveled serious allegations against Army chief Asim Munir, accusing him of targeting family members, particularly women. Khan has denounced what he terms the 'Dacoits and Duffers Alliance' led by Munir, pointing to a moral collapse in governance.

Khan, currently serving a sentence on multiple charges, claims that the accusations against his family members—who he insists are non-political—demonstrate the egregious actions and cowardice of the ruling regime. He cites the campaign against his sister, Aleema Khan, as evidence of the oppressive tactics in play.

Khan speaks passionately about his wife, Bushra Begum's, deteriorating health in confinement, noting that her imprisonment, despite a lack of political involvement, is indicative of the regime's moral and religious downfall. Drawing parallels with the past, he warns of Munir's ego driving the country to a dark era reminiscent of Gen Yahya Khan's reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

