Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Government's Health and Electoral Practices

Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's handling of the health department, pointing out issues in medical institutions. He urged the Election Commission to ensure fair voting amid accusations of malpractice in bypolls. Yadav also highlighted the need for sustainable environmental planning following recent natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:52 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Government's Health and Electoral Practices
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, recently took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, questioning his ability to manage health department reforms amid intimidation allegations. Yadav pointed to problems within top medical institutions, including Saifai Medical University, underlining the gravity of his concerns.

The former chief minister also raised alarms over alleged voter manipulation in Uttar Pradesh's bypolls. He urged the Election Commission to safeguard voting integrity, accusing them of potential bias toward the ruling BJP. Alleging voter suppression in Kundarki and Rampur, Yadav called for an accurate voter list to deter fraud.

Yadav further demanded government action on environmental issues following severe rains and floods in several northern states. Advocating for cautious development approaches, he recalled Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia's environmental preservation plea, emphasizing the vulnerability of Uttarakhand's young, fragile mountains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Triumphs Over Oman in Asia Cup Opener

Pakistan Triumphs Over Oman in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates
2
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo: Navigating Challenges and Response Efforts

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo: Navigating Challenges and Response Efforts

 Congo (Kinshasa)
3
Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

 Russia
4
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025