Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Government's Health and Electoral Practices

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, recently took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, questioning his ability to manage health department reforms amid intimidation allegations. Yadav pointed to problems within top medical institutions, including Saifai Medical University, underlining the gravity of his concerns.

The former chief minister also raised alarms over alleged voter manipulation in Uttar Pradesh's bypolls. He urged the Election Commission to safeguard voting integrity, accusing them of potential bias toward the ruling BJP. Alleging voter suppression in Kundarki and Rampur, Yadav called for an accurate voter list to deter fraud.

Yadav further demanded government action on environmental issues following severe rains and floods in several northern states. Advocating for cautious development approaches, he recalled Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia's environmental preservation plea, emphasizing the vulnerability of Uttarakhand's young, fragile mountains.

(With inputs from agencies.)