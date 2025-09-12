India Endorses UN's Path to Middle East Peace
India voted for a UN resolution supporting the New York Declaration on peacefully resolving the Palestine-Israel conflict through a two-state solution. The resolution, introduced by France at a UN conference, received broad international support. It calls for decisive actions for ending violence and promoting Palestinian self-determination.
In a significant diplomatic move, India cast its vote in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution endorsing the New York Declaration, which outlines a peaceful solution to the protracted Palestine issue through a two-state framework.
The resolution, brought forth by France, garnered widespread support, with 142 countries voting in favor, amidst a minority of ten countries, including the US and Israel, opposing it. Twelve nations chose to abstain from the vote.
The declaration seeks to halt ongoing violence and incitement, urging Israeli leadership to commit publicly to the two-state solution. It also emphasizes the urgency of ending the conflict in Gaza and supports Palestinian self-determination, demanding immediate action to halt settlement activities.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: Rubio’s Israel Trip Amidst Rising Mideast Strife
UAE Condemns Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar, Urges Regional Stability
Israel Rejects UN Resolution on Two-State Solution
Middle East Tensions Surge: Israel's Airstrikes and the Aftermath in Yemen
UAE Condemns Israel's Qatar Strike Amid Regional Turmoil