India Endorses UN's Path to Middle East Peace

In a significant diplomatic move, India cast its vote in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution endorsing the New York Declaration, which outlines a peaceful solution to the protracted Palestine issue through a two-state framework.

The resolution, brought forth by France, garnered widespread support, with 142 countries voting in favor, amidst a minority of ten countries, including the US and Israel, opposing it. Twelve nations chose to abstain from the vote.

The declaration seeks to halt ongoing violence and incitement, urging Israeli leadership to commit publicly to the two-state solution. It also emphasizes the urgency of ending the conflict in Gaza and supports Palestinian self-determination, demanding immediate action to halt settlement activities.