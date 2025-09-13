Left Menu

French PM Sébastien Lecornu: The Head-Butting Politician

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, known for his unusual temple-to-temple greeting inspired by time spent at a monastery, sparks curiosity in France. The former defense minister, a loyal ally of President Macron, embraces this intimate gesture, reflecting his past contemplation of monastic life.

France's new Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, has quickly become a topic of intrigue due to his unconventional greeting style. Known for softly butting heads instead of the traditional cheek kisses, Lecornu's past consideration of monastic life has contributed to the peculiar habit.

Lecornu's greeting ritual, reported by Le Monde and other French media, originates from his connection to Saint-Wandrille Abbey, where as a teenager, he considered becoming a Benedictine monk. The prime minister revealed his preference for this discreet greeting during an interview, citing both personal and professional reasons for not discussing it in detail.

At official events, Lecornu continues this custom in political circles, exchanging temple-to-temple greetings with male colleagues while adhering to more traditional norms with female counterparts. Monastic influences aside, Lecornu emphasizes secularism in his role but maintains his unique greeting tradition.

