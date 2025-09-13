Left Menu

Global Mourning: Charlie Kirk’s Legacy and Untimely Death

Around a thousand supporters gathered in London to mourn the murder of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist closely linked to Donald Trump, who was killed while speaking at a university in Utah. His Turning Point USA movement has inspired international chapters, and his death has prompted further activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:30 IST
A gathering of about a thousand supporters took place in London to mourn the loss of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist who was shot dead while delivering a talk at a university in Utah. Hours earlier, a candle-lit vigil was held in Sydney to honor his influential message.

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old author and podcast host, was a significant ally of U.S. President Donald Trump. His organization, Turning Point USA, has paved the way for various international branches, including in Australia and Britain. The murder has been condemned by President Trump as a 'heinous assassination.'

Reaction to Kirk's death has been widespread. Joel Jammal, founder of Turning Point Australia, urged Kirk's supporters to keep his message alive. In London, the diverse crowd outside Prime Minister Keir Starmer's residence discussed Kirk's views, while a march organized by Tommy Robinson was planned to commemorate Kirk further.

