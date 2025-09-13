Meghalaya Mourns the Passing of 'Maheh': A Political Icon Remembered
Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, the veteran politician and four-time Meghalaya Chief Minister, passed away at the age of 93. Affectionately called 'Maheh', he was a respected figure in the state. The government is organizing a state funeral to honor his legacy, recognizing his significant contributions to society.
- Country:
- India
Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, known affectionately as 'Maheh', passed away at the age of 93. His contributions to Meghalaya's political landscape have left an indelible mark. Survived by his wife and two children, his legacy continues to inspire many.
The Meghalaya government has announced a state funeral in his honor. Lapang was a prominent figure who served as chief minister four times. His journey from humble beginnings to a revered political position reflects his dedication and service.
A lifelong member of the Indian National Congress, Lapang later joined the National People's Party. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Ri-Bhoi district and was a trusted advisor to the state government until his passing.
ALSO READ
Meghalaya's Chief Minister Praises GST Reform as a Game-Changer
Punjab: Revenue Officers Association donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's relief fund
Punjab Chief Minister Considers Debt Waiver for Small Farmers Amidst Flood Crisis
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Calls for Aid Amid Monsoon Catastrophe
SC dismisses Telangana BJP's plea against order quashing defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.