Meghalaya Mourns the Passing of 'Maheh': A Political Icon Remembered

Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, known affectionately as 'Maheh', passed away at the age of 93. His contributions to Meghalaya's political landscape have left an indelible mark. Survived by his wife and two children, his legacy continues to inspire many.

The Meghalaya government has announced a state funeral in his honor. Lapang was a prominent figure who served as chief minister four times. His journey from humble beginnings to a revered political position reflects his dedication and service.

A lifelong member of the Indian National Congress, Lapang later joined the National People's Party. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Ri-Bhoi district and was a trusted advisor to the state government until his passing.