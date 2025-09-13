Left Menu

Meghalaya Mourns the Passing of 'Maheh': A Political Icon Remembered

Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, the veteran politician and four-time Meghalaya Chief Minister, passed away at the age of 93. Affectionately called 'Maheh', he was a respected figure in the state. The government is organizing a state funeral to honor his legacy, recognizing his significant contributions to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-09-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 08:50 IST
Meghalaya Mourns the Passing of 'Maheh': A Political Icon Remembered
  • Country:
  • India

Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, known affectionately as 'Maheh', passed away at the age of 93. His contributions to Meghalaya's political landscape have left an indelible mark. Survived by his wife and two children, his legacy continues to inspire many.

The Meghalaya government has announced a state funeral in his honor. Lapang was a prominent figure who served as chief minister four times. His journey from humble beginnings to a revered political position reflects his dedication and service.

A lifelong member of the Indian National Congress, Lapang later joined the National People's Party. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Ri-Bhoi district and was a trusted advisor to the state government until his passing.

TRENDING

1
Griffin Leads Procore Championship Amidst Ryder Cup Buzz

Griffin Leads Procore Championship Amidst Ryder Cup Buzz

 India
2
Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships

Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships

 Global
3
John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

 Global
4
Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025