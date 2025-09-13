Left Menu

BJP Protests AI Video: Congress Under Fire

The Maharashtra BJP staged protests in Mumbai and Nashik against an AI-generated video of Narendra Modi's late mother, shared by Congress on social media. BJP leaders claim the video is disrespectful and targets mothers across India. Congress denies any disrespect towards the Prime Minister or his mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra BJP organized demonstrations in Mumbai and Nashik to protest an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, which was shared by Congress on social media. The ruling party claims the video is disrespectful to all mothers in India and a personal attack on Modi.

Chitra Wagh, a BJP MLC, stated during the demonstrations that the video not only insults Modi's late mother but also reflects poorly on Congress's leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi's understanding of decorum. She suggested that Congress has already conceded defeat in Bihar and resorted to personal attacks instead of focusing on their electoral promises.

Further protests occurred in Nashik, led by BJP MLA Devayani Farande, who accused Congress of having no substantial agenda and targeting the Prime Minister personally. Meanwhile, the Congress maintains that the video does not disrespect Modi or his late mother.

