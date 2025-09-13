Modi's Historic Visit to Manipur: A New Era of Development Amidst Rain and Controversy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur was marked by heavy rains and political significance. Arriving in Imphal, he adjusted his travel plans due to the weather. Modi inaugurated multiple development projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore amidst ongoing ethnic tensions between the Kuki and Meitei communities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a pivotal visit to Manipur under the veil of heavy rains and political scrutiny.
Originally set to fly directly to Churachandpur, Modi's plans were thwarted by inclement weather, prompting a road journey. This marked his first visit since May's ethnic violence.
His itinerary included inaugurating development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, despite opposition criticism over his delayed visit post-conflict. Security measures have been intensified across the state amid deteriorating weather conditions.
