Modi's Historic Visit to Manipur: A New Era of Development Amidst Rain and Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a pivotal visit to Manipur under the veil of heavy rains and political scrutiny.

Originally set to fly directly to Churachandpur, Modi's plans were thwarted by inclement weather, prompting a road journey. This marked his first visit since May's ethnic violence.

His itinerary included inaugurating development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, despite opposition criticism over his delayed visit post-conflict. Security measures have been intensified across the state amid deteriorating weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)