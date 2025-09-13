Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit to Manipur: A New Era of Development Amidst Rain and Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur was marked by heavy rains and political significance. Arriving in Imphal, he adjusted his travel plans due to the weather. Modi inaugurated multiple development projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore amidst ongoing ethnic tensions between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:24 IST
Modi's Historic Visit to Manipur: A New Era of Development Amidst Rain and Controversy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a pivotal visit to Manipur under the veil of heavy rains and political scrutiny.

Originally set to fly directly to Churachandpur, Modi's plans were thwarted by inclement weather, prompting a road journey. This marked his first visit since May's ethnic violence.

His itinerary included inaugurating development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, despite opposition criticism over his delayed visit post-conflict. Security measures have been intensified across the state amid deteriorating weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India
2
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
3
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025