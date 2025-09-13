AAP's Cricket Protest: A Clash of Politics and Sports

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Saturday against the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match, criticizing the central government for allegedly disrespecting the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The protest was led by AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who voiced the party's discontent.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, questioned the necessity of organizing the match amid widespread public opposition. Kejriwal suggested the decision might be influenced by international pressure and deemed it inappropriate given the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Concerns were further raised by images allegedly shared by Pakistani cricketers that AAP claimed mocked Indian victims. The party vowed to reveal establishments screening the match to discourage attendance, and calls for a boycott of cricket competitions with Pakistan have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)