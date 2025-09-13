Left Menu

AAP's Cricket Protest: A Clash of Politics and Sports

The Aam Aadmi Party protested against the India-Pakistan cricket match, accusing the central government of humiliating the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The party criticized the decision to play the match amid growing calls for a boycott of cricketing ties with Pakistan following recent terror incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Saturday against the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match, criticizing the central government for allegedly disrespecting the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The protest was led by AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who voiced the party's discontent.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, questioned the necessity of organizing the match amid widespread public opposition. Kejriwal suggested the decision might be influenced by international pressure and deemed it inappropriate given the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Concerns were further raised by images allegedly shared by Pakistani cricketers that AAP claimed mocked Indian victims. The party vowed to reveal establishments screening the match to discourage attendance, and calls for a boycott of cricket competitions with Pakistan have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

