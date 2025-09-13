Political Turmoil: Allegations Shake CPI(M) Leadership

The Congress on Saturday escalated its attack on the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala following the surfacing of a controversial audio clip. The clip allegedly reveals corrupt dealings among senior CPI(M) leaders, suggesting their involvement in amassing illegal wealth. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claims this exposes the party's broader misconduct.

Allegations indicate that leaders in Thrissur, including MK Kannan and MLA AC Moideen, participated in dishonest financial practices, with accusations of them becoming dramatically wealthy through dubious means. Satheesan attributes this revelation to DYFI, the CPI(M)'s youth wing, not the opposition.

CPI(M) official E P Jayarajan refuted the accusations, arguing it was a deliberate attempt to discredit the party. Although the party faces scrutiny, particularly in light of the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, Jayarajan maintains that any internal wrongdoing will be addressed through proper organizational channels.

