Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Allegations Shake CPI(M) Leadership

The Congress has accused CPI(M) leaders in Kerala of corruption after an audio clip surfaced, implicating them in financial misconduct. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleges senior leaders accumulated vast wealth, marking a potential downfall for Pinarayi Vijayan's government. The CPI(M) dismisses the claims as attempts to tarnish its image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:38 IST
Political Turmoil: Allegations Shake CPI(M) Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday escalated its attack on the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala following the surfacing of a controversial audio clip. The clip allegedly reveals corrupt dealings among senior CPI(M) leaders, suggesting their involvement in amassing illegal wealth. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claims this exposes the party's broader misconduct.

Allegations indicate that leaders in Thrissur, including MK Kannan and MLA AC Moideen, participated in dishonest financial practices, with accusations of them becoming dramatically wealthy through dubious means. Satheesan attributes this revelation to DYFI, the CPI(M)'s youth wing, not the opposition.

CPI(M) official E P Jayarajan refuted the accusations, arguing it was a deliberate attempt to discredit the party. Although the party faces scrutiny, particularly in light of the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, Jayarajan maintains that any internal wrongdoing will be addressed through proper organizational channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

 India
2
Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

 India
3
Have to take Manipur on path of peace, development: PM Modi in Imphal.

Have to take Manipur on path of peace, development: PM Modi in Imphal.

 India
4
In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in Imphal.

In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025