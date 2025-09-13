Left Menu

Modi's Mission for Manipur: Restoring Hope Amidst Ethnic Turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur to interact with internally displaced persons affected by ethnic violence. He assured them of the government's dedication to restoring peace. The violence displaced over 60,000 people, forcing them into relief camps. The government is implementing skill programs to aid recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:25 IST
Modi's Mission for Manipur: Restoring Hope Amidst Ethnic Turmoil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with individuals displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur on Saturday, demonstrating the government's commitment to restoring peace. He listened to concerns at the historic Kangla Fort complex in Imphal, promising normalcy will return.

Earlier, Modi visited another site in Churachandpur, boosting morale by emphasizing a hopeful future for Manipur. The ethnic clashes have displaced over 60,000 individuals, severely impacting the Kuki Zo and Meitei communities.

Many displaced remain in inadequate relief camps with poor conditions. The government is launching skill development programs, like candle and incense making, to aid recovery. The violent unrest since May 2023 has claimed over 260 lives and left thousands without homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

