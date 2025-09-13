Left Menu

Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

Mayawati criticized certain seers for making uninformed remarks about Dr. B R Ambedkar to gain attention. She urged them to abandon their 'casteist' views and understand Ambedkar's substantial contributions. Her statements followed comments by a Bundelkhand seer questioning Ambedkar's stance on Manusmriti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:56 IST
Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has taken a firm stand against some seers who, she alleges, have been making controversial statements about Dr. B R Ambedkar to secure media attention.

Mayawati, in a Hindi post on platform X, remarked that these seers lack appropriate knowledge of Ambedkar's monumental role in shaping the Indian Constitution and should refrain from making misguided statements. Her commentary comes amid a brewing controversy surrounding a Bundelkhand-based seer's recent comments on Ambedkar's views on Manusmriti.

The seer insinuated that Ambedkar's perspectives were influenced by his purported deficiency in Sanskrit. Addressing this, Mayawati emphasized the need for these individuals to educate themselves on Ambedkar's scholarly legacy and understand why his followers disavow Manusmriti, urging them to abandon their 'casteist hatred'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

 India
2
Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

 Nepal
3
IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

 Global
4
Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025