Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

In a pointed critique, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has taken a firm stand against some seers who, she alleges, have been making controversial statements about Dr. B R Ambedkar to secure media attention.

Mayawati, in a Hindi post on platform X, remarked that these seers lack appropriate knowledge of Ambedkar's monumental role in shaping the Indian Constitution and should refrain from making misguided statements. Her commentary comes amid a brewing controversy surrounding a Bundelkhand-based seer's recent comments on Ambedkar's views on Manusmriti.

The seer insinuated that Ambedkar's perspectives were influenced by his purported deficiency in Sanskrit. Addressing this, Mayawati emphasized the need for these individuals to educate themselves on Ambedkar's scholarly legacy and understand why his followers disavow Manusmriti, urging them to abandon their 'casteist hatred'.

(With inputs from agencies.)