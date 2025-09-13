From Stone Breaker to Statesman: The Enduring Legacy of Dr. DD Lapang

Dr. Donwa Dethwelson Lapang's story from a humble stone breaker to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya is a saga of determination. Born in 1934, Lapang's path was marked by resilience and commitment. Despite early hardships, he completed his education and entered politics, eventually leading his state four times.

Lapang's political career began in 1972 when he won a seat in Meghalaya's first assembly, representing Nongpoh. He was instrumental in creating the Ri Bhoi district in 1992, enhancing rural connectivity and education. Lapang was known for his accessible leadership and negotiation skills, standing as a steadfast figure amid political changes.

Throughout his terms, he remained connected to his roots, fostering a governance style infused with humility and simplicity. Tributes following his passing honor his role as a mentor and people's leader, emphasizing the profound impact he had on the state's politics and society.

