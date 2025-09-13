Audio Glitch Mars Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay's Rally

In a significant rally held in Tiruchirappalli, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay encountered technical difficulties that marred the audibility of his much-anticipated speech, leaving the crowd to only intermittently grasp his words.

Despite these issues, Vijay did not shy away from targeting the DMK government, questioning their inability to fulfill election promises and addressing the illegal kidney sale scandal. The rally also aimed to underscore the historical political importance of Tiruchirappalli, as the city has been a launchpad for significant political movements in Tamil Nadu.

The event, attended by thousands, ended with the party assuring the resolution of all technical glitches to ensure clearer communication in future rallies, solidifying Tiruchirappalli as a pivotal starting point for political endeavors.