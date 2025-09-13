Green Corridor Welcomes Modi in Assam

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel through the 'PM Neem Corridor,' a 2.6 km path lined with Neem saplings, during his visit to Numaligarh, Assam. His trip includes inaugurating a bamboo-based ethanol plant and laying the foundation for a catalytic cracker unit. The initiative aims to promote environmental awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be greeted by a verdant pathway as he visits Numaligarh in Assam's Golaghat district. The 2.6-km 'PM Neem Corridor' will be his route, symbolizing a tribute to his environmental initiatives.

During this visit, Modi will launch a significant bamboo-based ethanol plant and lay the foundation for a Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit. These initiatives are expected to impact the region's economic landscape significantly.

Symbolically, the corridor, the brainchild of MLA Mrinal Saikia, aims to raise environmental awareness and inspire the youth to engage in conservation efforts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma endorsed the initiative, planting a neem sapling personally.

