Green Corridor Welcomes Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be greeted by a verdant pathway as he visits Numaligarh in Assam's Golaghat district. The 2.6-km 'PM Neem Corridor' will be his route, symbolizing a tribute to his environmental initiatives.

During this visit, Modi will launch a significant bamboo-based ethanol plant and lay the foundation for a Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit. These initiatives are expected to impact the region's economic landscape significantly.

Symbolically, the corridor, the brainchild of MLA Mrinal Saikia, aims to raise environmental awareness and inspire the youth to engage in conservation efforts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma endorsed the initiative, planting a neem sapling personally.