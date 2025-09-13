Crisis in Kerala: Congress Faces Backlash Amid Alleged Suicides

In Kerala's political landscape, the opposition Congress finds itself in turmoil after two alleged suicides of party workers. Both incidents have stirred public and media scrutiny, with financial commitments made to families reportedly unfulfilled, further intensifying the controversy surrounding the party.

The recent death of local party worker Padmaja's father-in-law, coupled with the suicide of senior leader Jose Nelledam, has compounded the party's crisis. Financial struggles and political disputes lie at the heart of the matter, raising questions about Congress's handling of internal conflicts and promises.

Meanwhile, allegations of internal sabotage and negligence add fuel to the fire, with rival parties seizing the opportunity to criticize Congress's integrity. This ongoing saga casts a shadow over their leadership within the region, as the inquiry into these tragic events continues.