Crisis in Kerala: Congress Faces Backlash Amid Alleged Suicides

The alleged suicides of two Congress workers in Kerala put the opposition in a difficult spot as financial promises remain unfulfilled. The deaths have triggered accusations against the party involving debt and political infighting, exacerbating the situation during Priyanka Gandhi's presence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala's political landscape, the opposition Congress finds itself in turmoil after two alleged suicides of party workers. Both incidents have stirred public and media scrutiny, with financial commitments made to families reportedly unfulfilled, further intensifying the controversy surrounding the party.

The recent death of local party worker Padmaja's father-in-law, coupled with the suicide of senior leader Jose Nelledam, has compounded the party's crisis. Financial struggles and political disputes lie at the heart of the matter, raising questions about Congress's handling of internal conflicts and promises.

Meanwhile, allegations of internal sabotage and negligence add fuel to the fire, with rival parties seizing the opportunity to criticize Congress's integrity. This ongoing saga casts a shadow over their leadership within the region, as the inquiry into these tragic events continues.

