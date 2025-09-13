Left Menu

Modi's Visit to Manipur: A Bridge of Trust Amid Strife

During his visit to Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by large crowds in Churachandpur and Imphal. He urged peace between warring communities and inaugurated projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. The visit follows criticism for his absence amid ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm reception from thousands as he visited Manipur, a state scarred by ethnic strife. Crowds lined the streets in Churachandpur and Imphal, enthusiastically waving national flags and banners hailing the leader during his journey.

Modi, visiting for the first time since violence erupted two years ago, emphasized the need for peace between the Kuki and Meitei communities. He inaugurated infrastructure projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore and stressed healing and unity in public speeches at both Imphal and Churachandpur.

The visit, amid ongoing criticism for not traveling sooner, aimed to show government support for Manipur's recovery. Modi urged an end to violence, committed to building a 'bridge of trust' and pledged government action to restore confidence and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

