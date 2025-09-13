Parliamentary Controversy: Opposition Snubs Joint Committee on Controversial Bills

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clarified that no political party has formally communicated a decision to boycott the joint committee examining controversial Bills aimed at removing top officials arrested on serious charges.

Despite public declarations from parties like the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party, no written confirmation has been provided. The Congress is still deliberating its stance.

On the last day of the Monsoon Session, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bills, sparking opposition protests. The Speaker is awaiting nominees for the committee, emphasizing the non-partisan nature of parliamentary committees.

