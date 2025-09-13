Political Storm Over Punjab's Unused Disaster Funds
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar accuses Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of mishandling State Disaster Relief Funds, citing unspent allocations. Amidst Punjab's severe flooding, the controversy intensifies as parties exchange accusations. Mann refutes claims, highlighting politics over unity in crisis. Federal aid is also announced for flood recovery efforts.
In a political confrontation, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of mismanaging the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Citing a Comptroller and Auditor General report, Jakhar claimed that substantial SDRF funds remain unused, demanding an apology from Mann for allegedly misleading the public.
The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of Punjab's devastating floods, marking the worst in decades. Jakhar insists that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, under Mann, failed to distribute funds effectively. Meanwhile, Mann defends his administration, accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue during a crisis while confirming that Rs 3,820 crore has been utilized.
The debate escalates as Jakhar challenges the Mann government to disclose the status of Rs 12,000 crore in SDRF. Amidst these tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged Rs 1,600 crore federal assistance to Punjab for flood relief, emphasizing the need for collective efforts in rebuilding the state.
