Kuki MLAs Appeal to PM for Separate Union Territory Post-Ethnic Conflict

Ten legislators from Manipur's Kuki-Zo community have reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to mediate an early political resolution to the escalating ethnic unrest in the state. Modi's visit to the northeastern region marks his first since the violent clashes erupted in May 2023, resulting in at least 260 fatalities and thousands being displaced.

The MLAs, including seven from the BJP, accused the state of ethnic persecution against their community in a letter submitted to Modi, alleging they were completely expelled from valley areas dominated by Meiteis. In contrast, Kukis hold a majority in the hill regions.

The Kuki leaders stressed that peaceful coexistence is only possible as neighbors, advocating for a distinct Union Territory with its own legislative body. Such an arrangement, they contend, would ensure long-lasting tranquility, justice, and a sense of belonging for their people, as similar calls for a separate administration were made following the violent confrontations.