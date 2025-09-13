Massive Turnout at Tommy Robinson's London Rally Sparks Clashes
A London rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson attracted over 100,000 participants and became chaotic as some supporters clashed with police. The 'Unite the Kingdom' march addressed anti-migrant sentiment, drawing attention to ongoing debate over unauthorized Channel crossings. The event highlighted deep divisions in British society over immigration and nationalism.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A rally organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson in London saw over 100,000 participants and resulted in violent skirmishes between some supporters and police officers. The Metropolitan Police reported that officers were attacked with punches and bottles during the 'Unite the Kingdom' rally.
The protest, advocating for what organizers framed as free speech, focused primarily on anti-migrant rhetoric. Speeches criticized the UK's immigration policies, and national pride was emphasized with displays of St. George's and Union Jack flags. Counterprotesters at the 'March Against Fascism' carried signs promoting inclusivity and diverse immigration support.
Despite the large turnout and tensions, police managed to prevent major incidents, making several arrests and identifying other offenders. This event underscores the UK's deep divisions over immigration and nationalist sentiment, with Britain's identity and policies remaining contentious issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
