Left Menu

Positive Diplomatic Engagements: Strengthening Ties Between Pakistan and the U.S.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a phone discussion, as shared by the Pakistani Foreign Office. The call focused on their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, along with discussions on regional and international matters, reflecting the positive trajectory of diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:13 IST
Positive Diplomatic Engagements: Strengthening Ties Between Pakistan and the U.S.
Ishaq Dar

In a move that underlines the strengthening diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the United States, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in a substantive phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This development was announced by the Pakistani Foreign Office via an X post on Saturday.

Though the post did not specify the exact reason for the dialogue, it revealed that both officials expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations. Their conversation also reaffirmed a shared commitment to fortifying these ties.

The dialogue not only underscored the existing rapport between the two nations but also delved into significant regional and international issues, signifying a collaborative approach to global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025