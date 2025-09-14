Positive Diplomatic Engagements: Strengthening Ties Between Pakistan and the U.S.

In a move that underlines the strengthening diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the United States, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in a substantive phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This development was announced by the Pakistani Foreign Office via an X post on Saturday.

Though the post did not specify the exact reason for the dialogue, it revealed that both officials expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations. Their conversation also reaffirmed a shared commitment to fortifying these ties.

The dialogue not only underscored the existing rapport between the two nations but also delved into significant regional and international issues, signifying a collaborative approach to global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)