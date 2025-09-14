Left Menu

Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Turmoil

China congratulated Sushila Karki on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. Karki, the first woman to hold this position, assumed office following a period of political unrest. China expressed its commitment to fostering the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

China has extended its congratulations to Sushila Karki, who was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government on Friday, amidst a backdrop of political unrest. The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson emphasized the enduring friendship shared by the two neighboring nations.

Karki's appointment follows a tumultuous week marked by violent protests sparked by the previous Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation. The protests were driven by widespread discontent over a social media ban and allegations of corruption. These events led to a tragic loss of more than 50 lives nationwide.

In a press release, China reiterated its readiness to collaborate with Nepal by upholding the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and enhancing bilateral cooperation. With Karki's leadership, China expressed optimism for advancing relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

