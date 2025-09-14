Governor Devvrat's Ceremonial Welcome in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended a warm welcome to Governor Acharya Devvrat at Mumbai Central railway station on Sunday.

Governor Devvrat, accompanied by his wife Darshana Devi, traveled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on the Tejas Express. He has been assigned additional duties for Maharashtra, as announced by Raj Bhavan.

Upon his arrival, he received a ceremonial Guard of Honour from the Railway Police at the station and from Mumbai police at Raj Bhavan. Devvrat will officially assume office at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall at 11 am on Monday.

