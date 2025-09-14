PM Modi's Bihar Visit: Development Projects & Confrontations Highlight Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Purnea, Bihar, on Monday, where he will address a rally and announce a significant development package worth Rs 36,000 crore. The visit aims to boost BJP-led NDA's election campaign in the state.

A pivotal feature of the visit is the inauguration of a newly developed airport terminal fulfilling north Bihar's long-standing demand for better air connectivity. Additionally, the inauguration of the National Makhana Board will highlight the importance of makhana, a superfood extensively cultivated in Bihar.

Amid heavy security arrangements, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of the Purnea government medical college, criticizing inadequate health facilities. He urged PM Modi to visit the hospital to witness the alleged shortcomings of the double-engine government firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)