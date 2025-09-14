Left Menu

PM Modi's Bihar Visit: Development Projects & Confrontations Highlight Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Purnea, Bihar, to announce development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore ahead of assembly elections. The visit includes inaugurating a new airport terminal and the National Makhana Board. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes healthcare conditions in Purnea's medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:22 IST
PM Modi's Bihar Visit: Development Projects & Confrontations Highlight Agenda
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Purnea, Bihar, on Monday, where he will address a rally and announce a significant development package worth Rs 36,000 crore. The visit aims to boost BJP-led NDA's election campaign in the state.

A pivotal feature of the visit is the inauguration of a newly developed airport terminal fulfilling north Bihar's long-standing demand for better air connectivity. Additionally, the inauguration of the National Makhana Board will highlight the importance of makhana, a superfood extensively cultivated in Bihar.

Amid heavy security arrangements, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of the Purnea government medical college, criticizing inadequate health facilities. He urged PM Modi to visit the hospital to witness the alleged shortcomings of the double-engine government firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

 India
2
Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

 India
3
Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

 India
4
Belgium Blocks Australia's Davis Cup Comeback

Belgium Blocks Australia's Davis Cup Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025