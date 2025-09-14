Left Menu

Stormy Showdown: Kerala Assembly Session Set to Ignite Political Battle

The Kerala Legislative Assembly session, beginning Monday, promises intense political clashes between the ruling LDF and opposition UDF. Key issues include police atrocities, sexual misconduct allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, and financial irregularities. Controversial debates are expected on a range of matters affecting the state.

The 12-day Kerala Legislative Assembly session is set to commence on Monday, with expectations of intense confrontations between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF. Both parties are gearing up to target each other over a myriad of contentious issues, including police excesses and allegations of sexual misconduct against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

This session occurs as the CPI (M)-led government and Congress-headed opposition face various controversies. Despite the UDF's recent electoral success in the Nilambur bypoll, unexpected sexual misconduct allegations against Mamkootathil have put them on the defensive. Amid his resignation as Youth Congress state president, Mamkootathil's participation in the session remains unconfirmed.

Further heat is expected with disputes over police brutality, financial irregularities, and criticisms of the state Health Department. Heated debates are anticipated addressing the state's financial issues, policies after GST reforms, and the socio-political climate. The session aims to address legislative matters, with multiple bills on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

