Satheesan Denies Congress Involvement in Cyber Attacks Amid MLA Suspension

The Leader of Opposition in Kerala's state assembly, V D Satheesan, clarified that no Congress member is part of the current cyber attack against him regarding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's suspension. He attributed the attack to fake accounts.

Satheesan, reflecting on his experiences in youth movements, vowed not to allow any young leader to endure similar marginalization. He affirmed that Congress's senior leaders collectively decided on Mamkootathil's suspension due to multiple misconduct allegations, despite the absence of an FIR.

Highlighting support for women's interests, Satheesan criticized the ruling LDF for including members facing rape charges. Mamkootathil's resignation as Youth Congress president followed accusations from actress Rini Ann George and subsequent protests. Both Congress and other parties have been embroiled in the fallout.