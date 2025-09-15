Left Menu

Trump slams immigration policy after Indian-origin motel manager's murder in Dallas

Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, 50, originally from Karnataka, was attacked with a machete on September 10 at the Downtown Suites Motel, where he lived and worked.The assault, carried out in front of his wife and 18-year-old son, has deeply shaken the Indian-American community.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 15-09-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 07:43 IST
Trump slams immigration policy after Indian-origin motel manager's murder in Dallas
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has decried the brutal beheading of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a prior criminal record, whom he called an ''Illegal Alien.'' Posting on Truth, his social media platform, Trump said the assailant should have been deported, blaming what he called lenient policies of his predecessor Joe Biden.

''Being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER,'' he said. Chandra Mouli ''Bob'' Nagamallaiah, 50, originally from Karnataka, was attacked with a machete on September 10 at the Downtown Suites Motel, where he lived and worked.

The assault, carried out in front of his wife and 18-year-old son, has deeply shaken the Indian-American community. The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, has been charged with capital murder.

US immigration officials confirmed he was previously detained but released in January 2025 after Cuba refused to accept his deportation. Nagamallaiah's funeral took place on September 13 in Flower Mound, Texas, attended by close family and friends.

A fundraiser to support his family has raised over USD 321,326. The killing has renewed debate over immigration enforcement and the challenges US authorities face when countries decline to accept deportees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Australia warns of cascading climate risks ahead of emissions target announcement

UPDATE 1-Australia warns of cascading climate risks ahead of emissions targe...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea's top trade enovy heading to US for follow-up tariff talks

UPDATE 1-South Korea's top trade enovy heading to US for follow-up tariff ta...

 Global
3
Trump slams immigration policy after Indian-origin motel manager's murder in Dallas

Trump slams immigration policy after Indian-origin motel manager's murder in...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Athletics-Simbu snatches marathon gold from Petros at the line

UPDATE 2-Athletics-Simbu snatches marathon gold from Petros at the line

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025