Tragic Love Story Unfolds in Atrahat: Lovers Found in Separate Wells

In Atrahat village, authorities recovered the bodies of lovers Ankit Singh and Kalawati from two separate wells. Ankit left home after a family dispute and was found dead the next day. Upon learning of his fate, Kalawati took her own life. Their tragic story is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Atrahat village as police recovered the bodies of a young couple, allegedly in love, from two separate wells. The unsettling discovery has left the community in shock.

Anoop Dubey, Chilla Police Station's SHO, confirmed the identities of the deceased as 24-year-old Ankit Singh and 19-year-old Kalawati. Ankit reportedly departed his residence following a quarrel with his family, only to be found dead in his field's well the next morning.

The incident took a further tragic turn when, upon hearing of Ankit's demise, Kalawati leapt into a well on her family's property. Police are currently investigating the details surrounding their deaths, while their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

