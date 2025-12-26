Ensuring Safe New Year: Stringent Guidelines by Bengaluru Police

The Bengaluru City Police have issued stringent safety guidelines ahead of New Year celebrations, as directed by City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh. A coordination meeting was held with owners and heads of pubs, hotels, and event venues to ensure compliance with these norms for public safety.

Key protocols include obtaining mandatory permissions, adhering to prescribed timings, and enforcing noise level regulations. Venues must manage visitor capacities and ensure no minors are served alcohol. Security measures, including fire safety equipment and gender-specific frisking, are mandated to prevent any incidents.

Additional measures include CCTV installation, immediate reporting of suspicious activities to police, and prohibition of private illegal parties. In response to expected public crowds, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has ordered the closure of parks and lakes post 6 PM on December 31, 2025, in collaboration with the Police Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)