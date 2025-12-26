Left Menu

TMC's Strategic Outreach: Shaping Bengal's Future Amidst Political Rivalry

Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee initiated 'Banglar Samarthaney Sanjog, Banglar Unnayaner Sanlap'. This program involves connecting with 1,800 influencers, distributing performance reports, and countering BJP narratives. Banerjee promotes unity and truth against opposition tactics, introducing new slogans for the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:05 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ramping up its efforts to solidify its political stance ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. On Friday, the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, unveiled a month-long 'connect and dialogue' initiative aimed at engaging with approximately 1,800 influencers statewide, a senior TMC leader disclosed.

This initiative, termed 'Banglar Samarthaney Sanjog, Banglar Unnayaner Sanlap', spans the coming month and consists of 38 teams of party leaders who will connect with these influencers. They will deliver a package containing the state's 15-year performance report by Mamata Banerjee's government, a personal letter from the Chief Minister, and a keepsake, shared a party insider.

Banerjee's strategic move comes amidst claims of BJP's misinformation campaigns. During a virtual meeting attended by close to 15,000 TMC members, he set forth the party's plan to counteract opposition misrepresentation, emphasizing unity, transparency, and Bengal's development. He introduced new political slogans to rally support and maintain momentum as the elections approach.

