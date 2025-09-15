Left Menu

Modi's Manipur visit 'too little, too late': Assam Cong

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:31 IST
The Congress Assam unit on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur as ''too little, too late''.

It also claimed that the BJP has made ''false accusations'' against Jawaharlal Nehru and Rahul Gandhi during the prime minister's two-day visit to the state.

Addressing a press conference here, party MP Pradyut Bordoloi said, ''It took the prime minister more than two-and-a-half years to visit Manipur. And during that period, he visited 39 foreign countries, and some of it multiple times.'' ''We had been demanding that the prime minister visit Manipur since the strife started in May two years ago,'' he added.

Bordoloi claimed that Modi, during his visit to Assam, ''mis-represented'' facts when he accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

''It is on record that Rahul Gandhi has expressed his support for the Indian armed forces,'' he said.

On Modi criticising Jawaharlal Nehru during his speech in Assam, Bordoloi said the accusations were not based on facts and the BJP should verify before making allegations.

Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, also addressing the press conference, said that though the BJP is celebrating Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary, the musical maestro sang about harmony while the saffron party propagates communal politics.

