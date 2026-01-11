Iranian Protests Ignite International Tensions, Trump Threatens Intervention

In a mounting crisis, more than 500 individuals have been killed in Iran amidst widespread protests, according to figures from the U.S.-based rights group HRANA. The Iranian government has responded harshly, while facing accusations from the U.S. and Israel of inciting the unrest.

President Trump has escalated tensions by threatening potential U.S. intervention, which has prompted Iran to warn of retaliatory strikes on American military bases. The international community watches closely as the scenario unfolds, reflecting a potentially volatile confrontation.

Regional powers, including Israel, are on high alert, prepared for possible escalation. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities accuse foreign entities of meddling, with funerary scenes for protest victims now playing out on state television, emphasizing the gravity of the situation in the Islamic Republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)