Historic Mississippi Synagogue Ablaze: Arson Suspected

A synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi, was severely damaged in a suspected arson fire, reigniting painful memories of past hate crimes. Despite the destruction, including to several Torahs, the congregation vows to rebuild. Authorities have arrested one individual, while the local community shows solidarity with the affected worshippers.

Updated: 11-01-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire believed to be an act of arson swept through the historic Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi, early Saturday morning, causing severe damage but thankfully no injuries.

The blaze, which broke out at around 3 am, destroyed several Torahs housed in the building's library and administrative office. Authorities have detained an individual, with the investigation involving the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn labeled the attack as terrorism, emphasizing the unity of Jackson against acts of antisemitism and hatred. The synagogue, which was previously targeted in a 1967 Ku Klux Klan bombing, plans to continue worship services with help from the local faith community.

