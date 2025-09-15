Left Menu

Protest in Kolkata against SBI's move to shift global market unit

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:16 IST
Protest in Kolkata against SBI's move to shift global market unit
  • Country:
  • India

A civil society forum focusing on bank issues on Monday staged a protest outside State Bank of India's (SBI) circle headquarters in Kolkata, opposing the lender's decision to shift its Global Market Unit (GMU) out of the city.

The Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch (BBDBM) alleged that the move would undermine West Bengal's economy and erode Kolkata's historic role in the country's banking structure.

The BBDBM warned that the relocation would deprive West Bengal of over Rs 65 crore in annual GST revenue from the GMU and International Remittance Centre (IRC) and will impact more than 70 contractual employees.

"This is not an administrative reshuffle, it is a systemic attempt to strip Kolkata of its rightful place in India's banking structure," BBDBM joint convenors Biswaranjan Ray and Soumya Datta said in a statement.

"Kolkata has been the cradle of SBI's foreign operations since its inception. Undermining this legacy is an attack on both history and regional equity," the forum said.

Asoke Mukherjee, former GMU employee and spokesperson of the Manch, said, "If the SBI GMU is shifted, West Bengal's economy will suffer.

The forum submitted a memorandum addressed to the SBI Chairman to the General Manager of the bank's GMU unit in Kolkata, urging immediate reversal of the decision.

It also threatened to escalate protests across democratic and legal forums if the demand is ignored.

Over 200 citizens, including doctors, engineers, advocates, students and senior citizens, participated in the demonstration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-UK drops case against two men accused of spying for China

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-UK drops case against two men accused of spying for China

 Global
2
Not going anywhere, will remain in NDA henceforth: Nitish in presence of PM

Not going anywhere, will remain in NDA henceforth: Nitish in presence of PM

 India
3
Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala: The Egalitarian Earth Warrior’s Journey to the Silver Screen

Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala: The Egalitarian Earth Warrior’s Journey to the Silve...

 United States
4
FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of central bank decisions, French downgrade weighs on euro

FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of central bank decisions, French downgrade weighs ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025