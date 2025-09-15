Left Menu

ECI has recognised Anbumani as PMK president till Aug 2026, says advocate Balu

The Election Commission of India has officially recognised Dr Anbumani Ramadoss as president of the PMK till August 2026, the party spokesperson and advocate K Balu announced on Monday.

So, his expulsion from the party by his father, Dr S Ramadoss, who is the founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi, on September 11, does not hold water, he indicated.

''We have received a communication from the ECI accepting the extension of Dr Anbumani's tenure as PMK president till August 2026,'' Balu told reporters here.

The formal letter accepting the extension of term of office bearers of the PMK, as per the resolution of the party's general council convened under Anbumani's leadership on August 9 in Mahabalipuram, was received today, he said.

''The ECI has approved the extension of the tenure of the party president, secretary, and general secretary till August 1, 2026. Our party members are very happy and this calls for celebration,'' Balu added.

Hence, Anbumani's supporters alone could use PMK's Mango symbol and party flag and contest. Also, the party office at Thayagaraya Nagar in Chennai, has been recognised by the commission as the official election office of the PMK. Balu asserted that all rights of the PMK now rested with Anbumani.

The former union minister had struck a defiant note on September 11 contending that his expulsion from the PMK by his father-president was not valid.

Senior Ramadoss spoke of ''removing the weeds'' from the Pattali Makkal Katchi, which he founded in 1989 and nurtured all these years, and announced expelling him from the PMK. Anbumani went ahead with his state-wide campaign interacting with fishers in Cuddalore district on September 11.

After agreeing to take up the fishermen's problems, including the construction of groynes to prevent sea erosion, Anbumani visited Devanampattinam, a coastal area in Cuddalore district which is known for its Silver Beach, a favourite haunt of tourists, and tried his hand at fishing.

Anbumani was accused of 16 charges by the PMK disciplinary committee, including wiretapping his father's office, and going ahead with his 100-days padayatra in northern Tamil Nadu without the sanction from Dr S Ramadoss, and meeting district secretaries and causing a rift in the party.

Announcing the party's decision, following a power tussle between him and his son, the senior Ramadoss charged Anbumani of running a separate faction, refusing to abide by the party's collective leadership.

