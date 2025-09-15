Left Menu

Trump calls for 'bigger' interest rate cut ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to enact a "bigger" cut to benchmark interest rates and pointed to the housing market in a social media post ahead of the U.S. central bank's meeting this week.

"'Too Late' MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN HE HAD IN MIND. HOUSING WILL SOAR!!!" Trump wrote, referring to Powell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

