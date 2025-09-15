Badal seeks review of advisory not to process applications for Sikh jathas to visit Pakistan

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review his ministry's advisory to various state governments to not process applications of Sikh jathas for pilgrimage to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev in November.

Badal shared an advisory by the under secretary of the home affairs department to the chief secretaries of Punjab and other neighbouring states which reads, ''Taking into account the prevailing security scenario with Pakistan, it would not be possible to send the Sikh pilgrim jatha to Pakistan on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji in November 2025. Accordingly, it is requested to suitably advise Sikh organisations in your state and it may be ensured that no processing of applications for jatha are undertaken.'' In a statement here, Badal said Sikh pilgrims had undertaken visits to holy shrines in Pakistan under the framework of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact of 1950, which explicitly provides for visits by community members to Pakistan's holy shrines on at least four significant occasions, the most significant of them being the 'Parkash Gurpurab' (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev.

Asserting that Sikh pilgrims were desirous of paying homage at Sri Nankana Sahib on this auspicious occasion and not allowing them to do so would hurt their religious feelings, Badal called for reviewing the advisory and urged that pilgrims should be allowed to proceed at their own risk.

The SAD chief said Sikhs had visited Pakistan even during heightened hostilities and, considering the thaw in relations with the resumption of cricketing ties between the two countries, permission should also be granted for pilgrimage to Sikh holy sites in Pakistan.

Badal also urged the home minister to re-open the Kartarpur corridor to facilitate pilgrims who wanted to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

He said the recent reports of flooding of the holy site had disconcerted the community.

''Although the Pakistan government has cleaned the holy site, Sikhs also want to participate in further 'sewa' in and around the holy site which holds a deep emotional and spiritual significance to the entire community,'' said Badal.

